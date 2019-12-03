OFFERS
Snow pack welcomed for cross country skiing enthsuiasts at Arizona Nordic Village

Last week’s storm dropped more than 16 inches of fresh snow at Arizona Nordic Village on top of a solid base from last week. (Courtesy photo)

Last week’s storm dropped more than 16 inches of fresh snow at Arizona Nordic Village on top of a solid base from last week. (Courtesy photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 1:32 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — As snowstorms move across Northern Arizona and road crews continue clearing interstates and highways, trail groomers at Arizona Nordic Village are packing the estimated foot-and-a-half of fresh powder for anticipated “glorious trail conditions.”

Nordic Village General Manager Evan Reimondo says the majority of the trails held their snow from the last storm.

“That snow has consolidated nicely and is serving as a great base for the new snow. We predict it will set us up for at least a couple of solid weeks of skiing,” he said.

Reimondo encourages outdoor recreationists to enjoy weekend skiing after the roads clear. Arizona Nordic Village is located 15 miles north of Flagstaff on Highway 180.

More information on trails and conditions is available at ArizonaNordicVillage.com or (928) 220-0550.

