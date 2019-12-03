OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Dec. 03
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Northern Arizona digs out following Thanksgiving snowstorm

A Thanksgiving holiday storm rolled through Williams and other parts of northern Arizona Nov. 29. Powerful wind, rain and snow wreaked havoc as several portions of major highways were closed and some residents and businesses were without power. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

A Thanksgiving holiday storm rolled through Williams and other parts of northern Arizona Nov. 29. Powerful wind, rain and snow wreaked havoc as several portions of major highways were closed and some residents and businesses were without power. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 10:53 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona continues to recover from a major snowstorm, with additional highways reopening Nov. 30 and power being restored to Tusayan and Grand Canyon National Park.

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving Snow Storm

The community of Williams received around 12 inches of snow early Nov. 29 and snow continued to fall in blizzard-like conditions through Nov. 30.

Portions of Interstate 40 and Interstate 17 were closed early Nov. 29 as crews battled the rapidly growing layer of snow. Travelers were unable to access I-40 between US 93 and Winslow for most of the day Nov. 29.

Williams Christmas Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting was cancelled and will not be rescheduled, organizers said.

A wintry storm packed an unexpected punch overnight up and down Arizona, delivering snow, rain and in Phoenix’s case — torn-do warnings. Crews around the state spent the morning cleaning up roads, downed trees and minor flooding. Firefighters rescued three people near Camp Verde whose RV became stuck in a flooded meadow.

Coconino County officials say power was restored overnight in Tusayan, and the American Red Cross closed a shelter in the park where 82 people stayed overnight.

Tusayan, which is about a mile south of Grand Canyon National Park, declared a state of emergency the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 29. Coconino County officials said via Twitter that the town was deluged with blizzard-like weather and had been without electricity since 3 a.m. The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a National Park Service training center inside the park.

The Grand Canyon’s South Rim area saw up to 24 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff. Park officials urged travelers to stay off the road for the rest of the day.

The state Department of Transportation said highways reopened Nov. 30 included State Route 87 between Payson and State Route 260 and SR 260 between Camp Verde and SR 87.

Snow totals

Arizona Snowbowl: 30 inches

Grand Canyon: 24 inches

Flagstaff: 19 inches

Williams: 18 inches

Bellemont: 17 inches

Flagstaff Airport: 16.8 inches

Strawberry: 12 inches

Vernon: 12 inches

Ash Fork: 12 inches

Mcnary: 10.5 inches

Pinetop-Lakeside: 9.5 inches

However, ADOT said drivers could continue to see snow-packed and icy road conditions on many routes in Arizona’s high country.

Segments of Interstate 17 and 40 that were closed because of the storm were reopened Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said Williams received up to 19 inches of snow.

The Arizona Department of Transportation did reopen two highways in the northern part of the state. Northbound Interstate 17 north of the Sedona turnoff and Interstate 40 near Flagstaff were forced to close the night of Nov. 28 because of snow.

Flagstaff and Prescott received 12 inches and up to 10 inches of snow, respectively, by late Friday morning.

Other power outages led the American Red Cross to also open a warming center at a Prescott Valley high school. Any local residents can wait out the cold with water and snacks.

Wendy Howell contributed to this story.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Blizzard flies in, no school Dec. 9
Snow removal crews work furiously in wake of storm
Power restored to Tusayan and Grand Canyon
Ch, ch, ch, chilly! Snowstorm drops temperatures and 27 inches of snow
Blizzard batters Williams

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites