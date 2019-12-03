OFFERS
Lions Club collecting Toys for Kids donations for local children in need

In 2016, the Toys For Kids Project provided toys and gifts to 198 children in the Williams area. (Photo/Williams Lions Club)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 1:46 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Lions Club, working with four local businesses, will again sponsor the Toys for Kids program for local children in need.

Trees with tags representing children are in place at Old Trails True Value, National Bank of Arizona, North Country Health Care and the Forest Service Clover Hill Ranger Station in Williams. Anyone wishing to put a smile on a child's face, can pick a card from a tree, buy a gift and return the unwrapped gift with the card to the same location. Lions Club members then collect, sort and distribute the gifts before Christmas.

Toys with cards must be returned by Dec. 13.

Those who know of a struggling family, with children 12 and under, can contact Patti Williams at (928) 853-4974 to register a child for a donated gift. Callers must provide the child's name, age, parent's names, address, school and phone number. Parents of children in school can pick-up their gifts at the school before winter break. Others may be delivered to the home. All information is kept confidential.

Information provided by Williams Lions Club

