Letter: ESA will not send boxes to military this year

Williams residents,

Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) reluctantly has determined that due to circumstances we cannot control, we are not able to send out Christmas Boxes to the service men and women of Williams this year.



We will be sending boxes again next year. We are deeply saddened that we cannot get the boxes out this year. Please relay to your military persons that ESA sends our love and prayers, and we are looking forward to next year when we again send them the annual Christmas boxes.



Sincerely,

The ESA Williams chapter