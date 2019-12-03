Community calendar: week of Dec. 4

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Dec. 7

The American Legion will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at Monument Park in Williams.

The American Legion Auxiliary will also be hosting a community dinner in honor of Pearl Harbor Dec. 7 at the American Legion Post in Williams. The potluck dinner starts at 4 p.m. and is open to the public.

Prayer group meets first Thursday of each month

Community members are invited to the Williams Rodeo Barn the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. to pary for local residents and the success of the 2020 Williams Revival. All are welcome.

Navajo Taco sale Dec. 6 for Williams High School Senior Grad Night

The Williams High School Senior Grad Night Committee is having a Navajo Taco sale Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Viking Grill at Williams High School.

Williams Fallen Officer ceremony Dec. 5

The city of Williams will honor four fallen police officers with a wreath-laying ceremony at noon Dec. 5.

Annual holiday bazaar and quilt sale Dec. 7

The Williams United Methodist Church will host its annual Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7. The sale will feature handcrafted items, baked goods, a white elephant table and more.

Community holiday dinner Dec. 8

The Williams Kiwanis Club will host the annual Williams Community Holiday Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the WEMS cafeteria. Santa will there and each child will receive a gift.

Donations sought for fox for children

Felix the Fox will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 8. Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $25 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute the foxes to every child in attendance. Quinn, an Avon representative, has organized the fundraiser for 13 years. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 600-4416. Donations can also be mailed to Quinn at 106 S. 9th St., Williams, Az. 86046 or dropped off at Banker's Real Estate in Williams.

Northwoods Church Christmas Bazaar Dec. 7

Northwoods Church will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7. Vendors are still needed and concessions and raffles will be available. More information is available by contacting (928) 380-2681.

St. John's to host special concerts each week in December

St. Johns' Church will be hosting special music each Sunday of December to celebrate the coming of the holidays at 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 will feature The Sweet Adelines of Prescott; Dec. 8 will feature NAU Mar y Sol Mariachi Band; Dec. 15 will feature Lessons and Carols and Dec. 22 will feature Williams High School students. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Class of 2021 Fundraiser

The Williams High School class of 2021 is hosting a fundraiser. Rehab & Relax Massage Therapy in Williams is donating a gift certificate for a 90 minute massage. The class of 2021 is raffling tickets through the WUSD booster club. The drawing will be at the basketball senior night. Tickets are $5 or six for $25. Tickets are available at all home games. Contact Cindy Sutton at (562)714-0404 for more information.

KidStuff Swap at WEMS

Williams Elementary-Middle School will be hosting a community-wide Kid-Stuff Swap event Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. – noon at the WEMS gym. This is a free opportunity to drop off “Kid Stuff” that is too small and/or pick up new “Kid Stuff.” Families can drop off kid’s clothing (ages 0-18), sports equipment, toys/games and kids furniture the week of Dec. 2-5 or the morning of the Dec. 7 starting at 8:30 a.m.

American Legion Auxiliary food and clothing drive

The American Legion Auxiliary is having a food and clothing drive through the next two months. Food and clothing donations will be collected at the American Legion Hall at 425 W. Grant Avenue. More information is available by contacting Darlene at (805) 705-6698 or Carolyn at (602) 677-2561.