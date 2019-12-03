OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Dec. 03
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Advent concert: Mariachi Mar y Sol concert at St. John’s Church Dec. 8

Mariachi Mar y Sol will perform the second of four Advent concerts Dec. 8 at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Williams. (Submitted photo)

Mariachi Mar y Sol will perform the second of four Advent concerts Dec. 8 at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Williams. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 3, 2019 1:45 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The NAU Mariachi Band, Mar y Sol, will perform the second Christmas/Advent concert in a series of four for the Williams community Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Williams.

This is a free concert and open to the public.

Founded in 2015, Mar y Sol offers Flagstaff and neighboring communities a diverse and rich cultural heritage by sharing their love of mariachi music with others. The group loves to share music with families and friends, and introducing it to those who may have not heard mariachi music.

Since the 1930s, mariachi has been widely considered the quintessential Mexican folk-derived musical ensemble and has become an institution symbolic of Mexican music and culture.

Each year, St. John’s brings free musical entertainment to Williams during the four Sundays prior to Christmas – the season of Advent. After the concert, the congregation will serve refreshments in Walker Hall. This will also provide a chance to meet the musicians.

Walker Hall and the church are both handicap accessible. Parking is available along Grant Avenue and Second and Third Streets.

Information provided by St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lessons, carols and St. John's choir wrap up final Advent concert
Piano duo entertains at St. John’s Advent Concert
Song of the Pines Chorus kicks off 10th annual advent concert series
Choir and local musicians headline St. John’s second Advent concert
St. John's Advent concerts every Sunday at 4 p.m.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites