Arizona Cardinals select Jeff Brownlee as Coach of the Week

Vikings head football coach Jeff Brownlee (left) was selected as the Arizona Cardinals Coach of the Week last week. Also pictured are coaches Ryan Ward and Tad Wygal. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: September 27, 2019 11:56 a.m.

    Vikings football coach Jeff Brownlee accepts an award from Arizona Cardinals representative Aam Richman Sept. 19. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

    Former Cardinal Ben Patrick and Cardinals cheerleaders Brenan Edwards and Shasta Sloan pose with Jeff Brownlee after he received the Arizona Cardinals Coach of the Week award. (Wendy Howell/wGCN)

    Brownlee celebrates his award with WHS VIkings players and cheerleaders. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

    Former Cardinal Ben Patrick helped present the award to Brownlee. (Wendy Howell/wGCN)

    Williams High School Head Coach Jeff Brownlee was honored as the Coach of the Week by the Arizona Cardinals Sept.19 at Williams High School. The organization also donated $1,000 to the Williams High School football team.

    Community Relations Director Adam Richman, former Cardinal Ben Patrick and Cardinals cheerleaders Brenan Edwards and Shasta Sloan presented the award to Brownlee. Brownlee celebrated the award with WHS Vikings players and cheerleaders.

