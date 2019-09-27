Arizona Cardinals select Jeff Brownlee as Coach of the Week

Williams High School Head Coach Jeff Brownlee was honored as the Coach of the Week by the Arizona Cardinals Sept.19 at Williams High School. The organization also donated $1,000 to the Williams High School football team.

Community Relations Director Adam Richman, former Cardinal Ben Patrick and Cardinals cheerleaders Brenan Edwards and Shasta Sloan presented the award to Brownlee. Brownlee celebrated the award with WHS Vikings players and cheerleaders.