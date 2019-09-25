A week of black and orange: Williams homecoming a community effort

The city of Williams was orange and black all week as the Williams High School Vikings celebrated homecoming week. Festivities kicked off Monday and continued all week with activities such as spirit day, tug o’ war, powder puff football, boys’ volleyball, a pep assembly, pyramid building, a barbecue and a parade which led up to the homecoming football game Friday night where Williams faced Joseph City and walked a way with a 66-0 win. Williams Volleyball also played Joseph City with a 3-0 victory.