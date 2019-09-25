I-40 traffic to be re-routed at Bellemont during 8-day closure

BELLEMONT, Ariz. – ADOT is advising drivers on Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff to plan for an eight-day full closure of Transwestern Road at Bellemont (Exit 185) beginning Oct. 4, at 6 p.m., while crews work on replacing the bridges.
During this closure, both directions of I-40 will be re-routed onto the ramps alongside I-40 through the construction zone during the following times:
• From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning late Oct. 4 - Oct. 7
• From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning late Oct. 7 - Oct. 10
Detour
Bellemont traffic accessing I-40 ramps across the Transwestern Road closure will be detoured to the next exit to re-enter the interstate.
Motorists should follow signed detour routes and plan for travel delays.
About the project
Crews are removing and replacing the upper portion of existing bridges, widening the on-ramps at this location and repairing the pavement on Transwestern Road at the ramp intersections.
The project was scheduled to begin July 8 with completion scheduled for fall 2019.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by ADOT
