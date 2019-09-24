Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from Sept. 16-23 —

• Officers stopped stolen vehicle in alley behind American Legion, three juveniles arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of alcohol and consumption of alcohol by minor;



• Officers responded to disturbance on Slagel, intoxicated female told to go inside residence and she complied;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to reckless driver on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers and ACO responded to dog bit on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to Safeway parking lot reference a vehicle stolen off car lot in California pinging at that location with Onstar, suspect located and taken into custody and jeep recovered, suspect prior felon with handgun on him, also found were numerous stolen credit cards, counterfeit money, suspect booked for 6 felonies;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Railroad, cited and released;

• Officers responded to burning of weeds along with Williams Volunteer Fire Department on Third Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to vehicle with dog in it at Safeway parking lot with windows rolled up;

• Officers took report of theft of services at local RV Park;

• Officers investigated injury accident on Garland Prairie;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers removed campers from business on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers towed vehicle on Hancock that was parked in front of no parking signs, owner has been warned and or cited on 10 prior occasions;

• Officers tagged for three unregistered vehicles on Hancock;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Brookline Loop;

• Officers investigated non injury accident with semi on Grand Canyon Blvd and I-40 off ramp;

• Officers investigated non injury accident vehicle vs. deer on South Road;

• Officers responded to barking dog on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sixth Street, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took report of speeders on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at KFC parking lot, subject just resting from traveling;

• Officers took criminal damage to vehicle report on Fifth Street and Route 66;

• Officers dealt with child custody issue on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to domestic on Humboldt, male arrested for disorderly conduct, assault and criminal damage;

• Officers assisted DPS with DUI;

• Officers responded to road rage on Railroad Avenue, suspect stopped and arrested for extreme DUI BAC .32;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers completed abandon vehicle inspection at local hotel;

• Officers assisted with homecoming parade;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Clover Hill;

• Officers responded to domestic on Edison, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to panhandler on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject removed off property;

• Officers responded to suspicious person in Escalante;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Golden Meadows;

• Officers arrested female for driving revoked on Fourth Street, cited and released;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Golden Meadows;

• Officers responded to break in on Locust, male arrested for burglary.

• Officers responded to male trying to start fights walking down Route 66 on Fourth Street, male arrested for obstructing public highway and disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to fight on 3rd and Route 66, no cooperation by witness or victim;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers dealt with mental health issue on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic on Newton, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to gunshot noise on First Street and Grant, nothing found in area;

• Officers took criminal damage to vehicle report on 4th and Sherman Avenue;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• ACO took report of barking dogs on Taber and Grant Avenue;

Officers issued 9 citations and gave out 61 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.