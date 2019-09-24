Route 66 Association creates $50,000 preservation endowment at NAU

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona created a $50,000 endowment at Northern Arizona University (NAU) for the preservation and promotion of Arizona Route 66 history.



The Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona’s mission is to preserve, promote and protect Route 66 in Arizona, so it was a natural fit for the Association to create an endowment at NAU’s Cline Library to help preserve Route 66 history.

Working together with archivists from the Cline Library, the association donated its historical records to be archived in 2017.As the first Route 66 Association in the country, the group wanted the documents, photos, posters and records preserved for research, access and enjoyment.

In addition, the Delgadillo family contributed Angel’s personal collection to the Cline Library to archive. Angel Delgadillo played a strategic role in forming the association and continues to contribute to its success 32 years later.

The Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona Endowment will generate interest after the first year. The Cline Library will work off a portion of the endowment’s interest. This size gift will ensure collections will be taken care of for many years.

The first goal will be to catalog the 12 Route 66 collections the library has stored. Some items in the collections will be digitized and available on the library’s website. All the items will be available for research at NAU’s Cline Library in Flagstaff, Arizona. The association’s board of directors toured the facility last winter and they were able to view some of the library’s most prized possessions which are stored in a climate and light controlled environment. In addition to cataloging the collection, the endowment enables the Cline Library team to create exhibits for the public to enjoy the collection.

The Historic Route 66 Association said it is excited to partner with Northern Arizona University’s Cline Library to advance shared goals of preserving and promoting the history of Route 66 in the State of Arizona. Those interested in supporting the association’s goals, can make a donation to the endowment online or by mail. Please include the endowment name as well as the fund number on your donation. Endowment Name: Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona Endowment Fund: #1894. Gifts should be made payable to the NAU Foundation. They can be made online at: https://alumni.nau.edu/giving.aspx. Or mailed to: NAU Foundation, P.O. Box 4094 Flagstaff, Arizona 86011-4094

Information provided by Historic Route 66 Association