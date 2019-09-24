Letter: Time's up on difficult gardening season

The killing freezes have arrives (25 degrees at my garden Saturday morning) and the Williams/Parks gardeners are transitioning to compost-making and mulching the soil for winter.

It was a very hard growing season. Many of us say the worst one ever. Still, we kept replanting and held our Saturday Gardeners’ Markets, skimpy as they were.

Thank you to all the good food lovers who came out to support the markets. We had fewer growers and less variety but still filled up the tables with ripened harvests. And we had lots of visiting, laughter, “woo-hoo’s!” and kids petting the tame hens and baby bunnies. The rabbits created such happiness and calm we decided they were therapeutic, handing one over to anyone tense or road frazzled. The results were quick and amazing – gentle smiles, relaxing shoulders, sweetened voices. Bunny therapy.

Thank you everyone for your support and understanding as you shared in our difficult gardening year. Also, thank you for stuffing contributions in the WAAG donation can.

We’re all hoping for a better season next year.

With appreciation,

Kali Kaliche