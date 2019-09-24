Letter: Tickets now available for 20th annual Rotary Western Auction Oct. 26

This year the Williams Rotary Club and Williams Lions Club are working together to bring the 20th Annual Western Auction to our community.



The Western Auction will be at the city of Williams Rodeo Barn on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 – 9 p.m. Come see how we can transform this venue into the place to be for an elegant evening of fun. Catered dinner will include prime rib, chicken, or a vegetarian lasagna entrée, plus all the fixings. Beer by Grand Canyon Brewing Company, wine and margaritas will be available.



We will have an exciting live auction, a silent auction, and games including a raffle for a chain saw and wood, a wheel of fortune and a 50/50 raffle to raise funds for both clubs. The 50/50 raffle is for half the money in the pot; the more tickets sold, the more you could win. Tickets are being sold by members of Williams Rotary Club and Williams Lions Club. Event tickets are $40 per person with discounts for tables.

Contact Allan Duncan at (928) 635-4404, Williams Rotary Club members, Williams Lions Club members, or Patty Williams of Williams Wear at 117 W. Route 66 to get your tickets.



Since the Western Auction will be very close to Halloween, all those attending are encouraged to wear a costume. Come dressed in costume to help make the evening even more fun. There will be prizes.

Through the annual Western Auction fundraiser, the Rotary Club will continue to fund scholarships and community support, including WEMS KinderCamp.



The Williams Rotary Club is also pleased to announce a pledge of $4,000 in support of the Williams Lions Club to purchase the Spot Vision Screener.



Do you have something you would like to donate to this event? We need prizes for our live auction, silent auction, and wheel of fortune. Please contact Duncan for more information or to donate.



We thank you, our Williams community, for your help and participation over the last decades.

Patricia Centeno Helgeson,

Williams Rotary Club Treasurer/Past President

Kris Williams,

Williams Rotary Club Secretary