Grand Canyon Brewery's Putts and Pints raises $10,000 for WHS athletics

On Sept. 19, Grand Canyon Brewery presented a check to the Williams High School Athletic Department, as a result of the second annual Grand Canyon Brewery Putts & Pints Charity Golf Tournament at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams. Through the Brewery’s fundraising efforts, and raffle donations from business partners and participants, Grand Canyon Brewery donated more than $10,000 to the athletic department. The 2020 tournament organizers plan to raise money for the Changed by Nature Organization, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides free outdoor opportunities to wounded warriors, veterans, law enforcement, first responders, the disabled and youth. This organization hopes to stop approximately 22 veterans per day from taking their own lives. More information and details about upcoming registration is available from Director of Events Josie Bustillos at events@grandcanyonbrewingco.com.