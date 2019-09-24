Community calendar: week of Sept. 25

Kid's Class Oct. 19

October Kid’s Class will be held at Old Trail's True Value Oct. 19 from, 1 – 2:30 p.m. Lisa Noble will be instructing the class.

Pickleball changes

Pickleball continues Monday and Wednesday 6-9 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. - noon at the Rodeo Barn. On Sunday, Pickelball is held 1-3 p.m. at the city tennis courts. More informaiton is available from Kerry-Lynn (602) 818-6559.

Ladies' handgun safety training class Oct. 26

The Williams Sportman's Club will ffer a ladies handgun safety course at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 at American Legion Cordova Post. Range training takes place at 1 p.m. at the Williams Shooting Range. Participants must bring their own handguns with at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Guns are available for use at the range with ammunition available for purchase. Targets and eye/hearing protection will be provided. RSVP to williams.sportmansclub@gmail.com.

International Kadampa Retreat Center Open House Oct. 26

International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon will host an open house pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 26. Visitors will be able to tour the temple, browse the bookstore, eat pancakes and participate in a guided meditation. More information is available at meditationinnorthernarizona.org or by calling (928) 637-6232.

Need a fishing license?

Juniper Creek Outdoors, Mountain Man Merchantile and Saya 66 Gas station can issue AZGFD fishing and hunting licenses. Juniper Creek is located at 419 N Grand Canyon Blvd. Their number is (928) 635-4401. Mountain Man Mercantile is located at 400 West Route 66. Their number is (602) 402-7936. Saya’s Route 66 Gas Station, 102 South First Street, their phone number is (928) 635-1072. The preferred method of obtaining a fishing license is to go online at www.azgfd.comlicense.

Williams Little League board meeting Oct. 14

The Williams Little League Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 to elect new board members for the 2020 season. All positions are open. More information is availavle by emailing williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts bingo every first and third Tuesday of the month in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first games starting at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to purchase games to play.



Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.