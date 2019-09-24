Arizona Cardinals select Jeff Brownlee as Coach of the Week

Williams High School Head Coach Jeff Brownlee was honored as the Coach of the Week by the Arizona Cardinals Sept.19 at Williams High School.
Community Relations Director Adam Richman, former Cardinal Ben Patrick and Cardinals cheerleaders Brenan Edwards and Shasta Sloan presented the award to Brownlee. Brownlee celebrated the award with WHS VIkings players and cheerleaders.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.