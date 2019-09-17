Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from Sept. 10-17 —

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic on Newton, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to gunshot noise on First Street and Grant Avenue, nothing found in area;

• Officers took criminal damage to vehicle report on Fourth Street and Sherman;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• ACO took report of barking dogs on Taber and Grant;

• Officers responded to run away on Quarter Horse, suspect was caught later after foot chase and was charged with incorrigible and run away;

• Officers responded to subjects throwing away trash at Kick’s, subjects told to take out garbage and trespassed from property;

• Officers while looking for runaway contacted juvenile male who was intoxicated and ran from police, he was eventually taken into custody and charged with underage consumption, possession of tobacco and trespassing;

• Officers arrested a male on Grand Canyon Boulevard after traffic stop for running stop sign for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs (meth) and driving on suspended license;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers took report of ATV’s speeding and causing issues on Spyglass;

• Officers took report of credit card fraud on Fifth Street;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fourth Street and Grant;

• Officers responded to prowler on Sheridan, no one found in area;

• Officers responded to intoxicated female passed out at local hotel, Lifeline evaluated and didn’t transport;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to fight on Route 66, no fight found;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter unhappy customer;

• Officers responded to possible DUI driver on Rodeo, not found;

• Officers took private property accident report at Love’s;

• Officers responded to barking dog on Newton;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Royal American;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Canyon Club;

• Officers responded to report of speeders on Airport;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodgers;

• Officers responded to numerous dog calls in city;

• Officers assisted with high school football game and band parade;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grant, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers dealt with numerous parking issues in city and tagged abandon vehicles;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at library;

• Officers responded to verbal argument at Love’s, subjects separated;

• Officers responded to male trying to get into 76 Station that was closed, intoxicated male given ride to his hotel;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to a fight at Love’s, no prosecution desired;

• Officers responded to loud music on Lewis, home owner turned down music;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Sixth Street;

• Officers took threats report at Love’s;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Edison;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to speeders on Route 66, officers ran radar;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman;

• Officers assisted elderly male who fell get into bed on Sherman;

• Officers responded to raccoon in residence, raccoon removed;

• Officers and Fire dept. responded to power line down on Sixth Street, phone line cut by fire;

• Officers responded to child riding bike in traffic at Safeway, gone upon arrival;

• Officers took private property accident at 76 Station;

• Officers responded to fight at Sultana, no prosecution and no witness to assist;

• Officers took trespass report on Rodeo;

• Officers took assault report on Seventh Street, one female suspect cited and released;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at KOA;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Pizza Hut;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Fourth Street;

• Officers took in found property at Safeway, owner contacted and picked up property;

• Officers responded to panhandlers at Love’s, subjects removed from Love’s property and

• Officers issued 13 citations and gave out 49 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.