WEMS announces September Students of the Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Student of the Month (SOM) for kindergarten is Kadyn Carpenter. Kadyn S.O.A.R.S every day. She follows directions and always does her best. She works hard and stays focused to complete her work. She is also kind to all her classmates. Her teacher says she is lucky to have Kadyn in her class.

The first grade SOM is Treston Orozco. Treston is an example of a student that SOARS. He is respectful to students and adults, treats people with care, and follows directions. He is always willing to try hard or new things and does his best. He asks questions when needed and is always willing to help a fellow classmate. Treston shows that he is responsible for himself and his education. Way to always put forth your best effort Treston.

The second grade SOM is Cody McCloy. Cody is an excellent example of a student who soars every day. He stays on task and is supportive of his peers in the classroom. He completes every assignment to the best of his ability and helps his classmates at his table if they have questions. He always raises his hand and follows directions. Cody tries hard every day and takes his time. His teacher is very happy that Cody is in second grade this year.

The third grade SOM is Adrian Castillo-Unsticker. Adrian is a hardworking student and is a prime example of being responsible with all things. He completes all his work in class, turns in all his homework and is respectful to all students and adults. His teacher said she is so lucky to have him in her class.

The fourth grade SOM is Brayden Ward. Brayden is a pure example of a student that SOARS. I can always count on him to be a leader and a role model to his fellow classmates. He is always on task and does exactly what is asked of him. He strives to do well on all of his assignments and encourages others to do the same. Both of his teachers can not be more proud of him and of all of his hard work these first few weeks of school.

The fifth grade SOM is Cheyanne Williams. Cheyanne has done an amazing job at the start of the new school year. She is very helpful in the classroom and is always kind to others. She makes sure that everyone feels welcomed and is a big part of the ‘kindness crew.’ Keep up the great work.

The male SOM for sixth grade is Aiden Uebel. Aiden is a conscientious, hard-working student who works independently. He is a self-motivated student and consistently completes his homework as well as his class assignments. Aiden puts forth his best effort when completing assignments. He readily grasps new concepts and ideas and continuously displays WEMS behavior expectations of SOARS.

The female SOM for sixth grade is Selina DelVillar Martinez. Selina is a very responsible, motivated and passionate student. She comes to school every day with a smile, an excitement for learning and a dedication for going above and beyond. Selina pays close attention to details and makes sure that her daily work is accurate and of the utmost quality. Selina is a model student who sets a positive example for her peers. She works hard not only herself, but to help her peers as well. She is dedicated to helping her classmates succeed and grow in every way she can. Selina is a wonderful young lady who will continue to excel academically and socially.

Information provided by Williams Elementary-Middle School