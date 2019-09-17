Semi-trailer fire brings I-40 to a screeching halt

ASH FORK, Ariz. — Fire units responded to a fully engulfed semi-trailer Sept. 12 around 7:09 p.m. at milepost 146 westbound on Interstate 40.

Responding units included Ash Fork Fire District, Kaibab Estates West Fire Department and Seligman Fire Department. Williams Fire Department was later paged out for mutual-aid.

Upon arrival to the scene responders found a semi detached from its fully engulfed cargo trailer.

According to Ash Fork Fire, the semi was carrying wooden telephone poles, which burned for an extended period of time because of extremely high fuel temperatures. Both lanes of westbound I-40 were shut down until firefighters were able to get control of the fire and extinguish it.

According to Ash Fork Fire, the cause of the fire was overheated brakes which then caused the trailer to catch fire.