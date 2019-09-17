Robynn celebrates 40 years with the Postal Service

Robynn Eckel celebrates 40 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service Sept. 16.
Eckel devoted 17 years as a mail carrier, delivering mail by foot. Eckel stated that her favorite part of the job was interacting with the residents of Williams.
