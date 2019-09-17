Lady Vikes make it 6-in-a row

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Lady Vikings volleyball team made it six-in-a-row with their easy win over the Bagdad Sultans Sept. 13.

The team won 25-9, 25-14 and 25-11.

The junior varsity team won 25-14 and 25-5. The junior varsity team is also 6-0 on the season.

The Lady Vikings are moving ahead full steam and has only lost one set, to Northland Prep

Academy, since the season began.

Williams is currently ranked first in the 1A Central region followed by Grand Canyon and Mogollon.

The team played Basis-Flagstaff Sept. 17, and will next play at home Sept. 20 against Joseph City.