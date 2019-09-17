Falcon cheerleaders bring spirit to the field

The Williams Middle School Cheer squad is jumping into a new year with coaches Amy Mullikin and Jennifer Cox.
Cheerleaders cheer throughout the year and currently support the Falcons football team. Back row, from left: Lilly Vasquez, Heather King, Sam Racher, Mikayla Cox, Mikey Scott, Kindle Harris, Luci Pearson and Jaycie Dent. Middle row, from left: Berenice Hernandez, Deisy Ortiz, Angie Kruse, Lani Mackay, Bianey Ramirez, Joy Gonzalez, Kelsey Greer and Dania Ramirez. Front row, from left: Elizabeth Ortiz, Jenna Wouters, Payton Chase, Alina Velasquez, Leslie Urias, Asia Porr and Sierra Oswald.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.