Falcon cheerleaders bring spirit to the field

The Williams Middle School Cheer squad is jumping into a new year with coaches Amy Mullikin and Jennifer Cox.

Cheerleaders cheer throughout the year and currently support the Falcons football team. Back row, from left: Lilly Vasquez, Heather King, Sam Racher, Mikayla Cox, Mikey Scott, Kindle Harris, Luci Pearson and Jaycie Dent. Middle row, from left: Berenice Hernandez, Deisy Ortiz, Angie Kruse, Lani Mackay, Bianey Ramirez, Joy Gonzalez, Kelsey Greer and Dania Ramirez. Front row, from left: Elizabeth Ortiz, Jenna Wouters, Payton Chase, Alina Velasquez, Leslie Urias, Asia Porr and Sierra Oswald.