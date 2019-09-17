Community clean-up set for Sept. 21

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — It’s that time again, the fall Community Cleanup Day takes place Sept. 21 in the Williams Visitor Center parking lot, 200 Railroad Ave.

As part of an annual tradition, starting at 9 a.m., volunteers will spread out to pick up trash all over town. Volunteers should bring gloves and wear a hat and sunscreen. Vests will be provided.

The purpose of the cleanup is to help make the community look better and to instill pride in its citizens.

Coffee, along with cinnamon rolls provided by Anna’s Canyon Café, will be available in the morning and volunteers can enjoy free hamburgers and hot dogs grilled by American Legion Cordova Post #13 and donated by the city of Williams. The Williams Fire Department will pick up bags along road sides.

Along the cleanup route, volunteers should be on the lookout for Easter eggs containing coupons for cash prizes. Volunteers can also play “You Found WHAT?” game, which is especially popular with children.

Another portion of the cleanup day events will take place at the transfer station where residents can dispose of tires from 8:30 a.m.-3:30. The transfer station will only accept automobile tires that are off of the rims.

Finally, residents can get rid of large appliances. Those interested may call the city at (928) 635-4451 to schedule an appliance pick up or take the appliance to the transfer station themselves.

This event is made possible by the city of Williams, American Legion Cordova Post #13, Arizona Public Service, the Grand Canyon Railway, Anna’s Canyon Café and the clean-up team and volunteers.

Additionally, a bonfire pit is open until Sept. 19 off Rodeo Road near the city shop and is accepting clean wood and pallets. More information is available at (928) 635-4451.

More information about cleanup day is available from John or Kerry-Lynn Moede at (602) 818-6559.