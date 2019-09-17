Arizona Nordic Village discounting season passes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Bucking the trend of the ski industry, Arizona Nordic Village has lowered its prices for 2019 -‘20 season passes in an effort to invite more participation and improve accessibility to the sport.

General Manager Evan Reimondo says price cuts have been made across all season pass categories. The most significant slashes have occurred in the “Couples” and “Family Pass” options.

“I want to lower the hurdle for families to cross country ski. It’s such a fun way to get outdoors in the winter and a great form of exercise. I want it to be easy for families and youth to get involved. We have a great community of dedicated season pass holders, but very few youth are coming out on a regular basis. It’s important for the next generation to be exposed to this sport that many enjoy their whole lives,” Reimondo said.

Last winter was a banner year for cross country skiing and snowshoeing at the Nordic Village. The resort was open for winter activities from late November to the end of March with only a few days of closure for low snow or extreme weather conditions.

The early-season sale price for a Couples Season Pass is $335; a Family Season Pass is $420. Student and Senior passes are $105, while an Adult Season Pass is $205. Children age 7 and under ski free. The Early-Season Sale ends Oct. 11.



According to Reimondo, the Nordic Village crew is excited for the coming season.

“We’ve made updates to our grooming equipment and we are planning to add a small fleet of rental fat bikes,” he said.

A number of trail improvements were completed through the summer at the ski area, with additional work scheduled for the fall.

Arizona Nordic Village is a year-round outdoor recreation destination located 15 miles north of downtown Flagstaff on Highway 180. The Village hosts cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat-biking through the winter season and rents cabins, yurts and a studio apartment Airbnb unit year-round. Trails are free and open to the public for non-motorized recreation in the summer. The Village also serves as a venue for weddings, special events, running and biking races, business retreats, camps and meetings.

More information is available at ArizonaNordicVillage.com or (928) 220-0550. General inquiries may be sent to mountainfun@flagstaffnordiccenter.com.

Information provided by Arizona Nordic Village