Williams mountain bike team takes to the track at first race of the season

Williams High School mountain bike team competed at their first race of the season Sept. 7-8 at Ft. Tuthill in Flagstaff. Riders included Tony Cavaletto, Hunter Wise, Mia Schmidt, Samantha Russel and Robert Hudspeth.
