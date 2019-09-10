Williams mountain bike team takes to the track at first race of the season

Williams High School mountain bike team competed at their first race of the season Sept. 7-8 at Ft. Tuthill in Flagstaff. Back row, from left: Williams High School Superintendent Rick Honsinger, Antonio Cavaletto and Hunter Wise. Front row: Mia Schmidt, Samantha Russel and Robert Hudspeth. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: September 10, 2019 9:40 a.m.

    • Williams High School mountain bike team competed at their first race of the season Sept. 7-8 at Ft. Tuthill in Flagstaff. Riders included Tony Cavaletto, Hunter Wise, Mia Schmidt, Samantha Russel and Robert Hudspeth.

