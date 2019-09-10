Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from Sept. 1-9 —

• Officers assisted citizen with keys locked in car on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to possible DUI driver leaving Safeway, not found;

• Officers responded to several dog calls in city;

• Officers arrested a male for drinking from open container in vehicle on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to disturbance near Zip Line, subject trespassed;

• Officers dealt with mental health issue on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Humboldt Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Brookline Loop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Highland Meadows;

• Officers responded to verbal dispute on Fifth Street, parties separated;

• Officers took trespass report on Brookline Loop;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers took phone scam report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to 4-wheelers driving erratic on Highland Meadows;

• Officers responded to domestic at local RV park, male arrested for domestic violence;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to threats on Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to domestic on Route 66, two suspects cited;

• Officers responded to fight on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66, mailed back to owner;

• Officers responded to domestic on off ramp 163, verbal parties separated;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at Safeway;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject at local hotel;

• Officers responded to theft of vehicle from local hotel, vehicle found subject forgot where he parked it;

• Officers responded to several lighting strikes including brush fire at Bearizona;

• Officers took hit and run private property accident at Safeway, suspect identified;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subjects trespassed from area;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to male refusing to leave bar, subject left after police were called;

• Officers responded to credit card fraud, occurred in county turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

• Officers responded to disturbance on Fourth Street and Route 66, no disturbance found;

• Officers took in found property on Quarter Horse;

• Officers took criminal damage report at locomotive shop;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to neighbor issue on Oak Street;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66 by Clover Hill;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to unwanted guest at local hotel, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers and ACO responded to animal neglect on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took identity theft on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Sixth Street Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at gun range;

• Officers responded to loud music on Route 66;

• Officers took harassment report on Newton Avenue;

• Officers responded to juvenile threatening with gun on Rodeo Road, male arrested for possession of concealed firearm on juvenile, threats and felony possession;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street and Route 66;

• Officers assisted CCSO with looking for missing person on Trilogy;

• Officers responded to numerous animal control calls;

• Officers responded to fight on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male refusing to leave bar;

• Officers took theft report at local hotel;

• Officers responded to fight at Love’s, subjects separated;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to domestic on Morse, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Fourth Street;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Railroad Avenue, cited and released;

• Officers responded to verbal altercation between two truckers at Love’s, subject separated no crime;

• Officers responded to prowler on Edison Avenue, no one found in area;

• Officers tagged five vehicles that were not operable or expired tags on Edison and Boyd area;

• Officers responded to hunters trespassing on Airport Avenue, subjects warned and trespassed;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fourth Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to juvenile riding bikes on dam at Santa Fe;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Fourth Street and Hancock Avenue and

Officers issued 18 citations and gave out 98 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.