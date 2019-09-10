Vikings lose close game to Pahranagat Valley; beat Salome

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings traveled to Nevada to face Pahranagat Valley Aug. 30, in the first evenly matched game of the season for the Vikings.
Although the Vikings lost to the Panthers, the game was thrilling from the kick-off.
The Panthers looked to dominate when they led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter.
However, the Vikings rallied in the second to bring the score 12-8 going into half-time.
The third quarter was scoreless, but the Vikings began the third quarter with a bang when at the 5-yard line, Kolby Payne pitched the ball to Chance Pearson, who threw a pass to David Lozano for a nearly 55-yard touchdown run. The two point conversion by John Bryant was good, and the Vikings took the lead 14-12.
But in the final two minutes of the game, the Panther’s Preston Higbee completed a 20-yard pass to Paul Lewis for a touchdown, and Panther Reece Thornton rushed for the two-point conversion bringing the Panthers the win.
The Vikings traveled to Salome Sept. 6 where they won 50-20.
They next face Bagdad at home Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
More like this story
- Williams Vikings beat Anthem Prep Academy in opener on the road, 58-12
- Running on all cylinders: Vikings cruise to easy win over Anthem Prep Aug. 23,
- Vikings topple Mogollon, head to State championship
- Vikings take 1A North region title, head to state
- Vikings win semifinal, head to state championship
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.