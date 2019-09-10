Lake Vikes win three in a row; face Bagdad at home Friday

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — If the Lady Vikes’ first game of the season is any indication of the season to come — other teams should be concerned.

The team faced 2A Northland Prep in a nonconference game Sept. 6 and brought energy and enthusiasm to the gym in a hard fought victory.

The Vikings got their feet wet in the first game, barely taking the set 25-22. They returned in the second set with more dominance, winning handily 25-17.

The Spartan girls rallied and snuck by the Vikings in the third game 25-23, forcing game four.

Not ready to let the win slip by, the Lady Vikes rallied and took game four 25-17.

The Vikings traveled to Chino Valley Sept. 5, beating the 3A Lady Cougars in three sets. They then traveled to Salome and again took the win in three sets.

The Lady Vikes next face Ash Fork and Mayer Sept. 10 and 12 on the road, and then return to Williams Sept. 13 to face Bagdad at 5 p.m.