Community calendar: Week of Sept. 11

Pickleball changes

Pickleball continues Monday and Wednesday 6-9 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. - noon at the Rodeo Barn. On Sunday, Pickelball is held 1-3 p.m. at the city tennis courts. More information is available from Kerry-Lynn (602) 818-6559.

Revival Celebration

Sept. 13-15

Williams churches will host an annual Revival Celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13-15 at the Rodeo Barn. Local pastors will speak and a combined choir will perform, including a puppet choir for young visitors. There will be singspiration and testimonies Sept. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. More information is available by calling (928) 853-0395 or (602) 376-9174.

Kids crafting class Sept. 21 at Old Trails

Williams Alliance for the Arts will host its months kid's crafting class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Old Trails True Value. Children aged 4-12 are welcome. To reserve a seat, contact Old Trails at (928) 635-2591. The classes are free and open to the community.

"Almost Ghosts" film premier in Flagstaff Sept. 12

Angel Delgadillo along with the Route 66 Association of Arizona will be attending the film premiere of Almost Ghosts at the Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the box office the night of the event. Five percent of the box office sales will be donated to an Arizona Route 66 project.

Save MTR yard sale Sept. 14

Save M.T.R. organizers will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at 850 W. Grant Avenue. All proceeds will go toward the Save MTR building fund. To donate items, contact Robynn at (928) 635-4726. No large furniture items or appliances can be accepted.

Need a fishing license?

Juniper Creek Outdoors, Mountain Man Merchantile and Saya 66 Gas station can issue AZGFD fishing and hunting licenses. Juniper Creek is located at 419 N Grand Canyon Blvd. Their number is (928) 635-4401. Mountain Man Mercantile is located at 400 West Route 66. Their number is (602) 402-7936. Saya’s Route 66 Gas Station, 102 South First Street, their phone number is (928) 635-1072. The preferred method of obtaining a fishing license is to go online at www.azgfd.comlicense.

Williams Little League board meeting Oct. 14

The Williams Little League Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 to elect new board members for the 2020 season. All positions are open. More information is available by emailing williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Turkey Shoot Sept. 14

Parks Area Connection and the Williams Sportsmens Club will host their annual turkey shoot beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Williams Sportsmens Club Range. Cost is $5 per match or $20 for five matches. Proceeds benefit a fund that provides assistance to persons within the greater Parks area affected by personal or community disasters.

More information is available from George Chambers at (254) 652-9688 or Babs Felix at (520) 909-7251.

Williams Gardeners' Market open Saturdays

The Williams Gardeners' Market will have fresh produce for sale Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton St. You bring bags and change and we'll bring the produce. Local growers welcome. More information is available by calling (928) 635-2595.