Bayou By You celebrates one-year anniversary

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Bayou By You, a Creole & Cajun restaurant in downtown Williams is excited to celebrate its one year anniversary. The restaurant is celebrating in coordination with the Saturday night Art Walk Sept. 14.

During each Art Walk, the Creole and Cajun inspired restaurant has offered a special new menu.



“For instance, one month we had a crawfish boil and JD played live music,” said owners JD and Tricia O’Reilly. “Once we held a fundraiser for Northern Arizona Animal Rescue and served a unique pasta dish called “Crawfish Amos,” named after our dog Amos that had just recently passed away. We also had Alligator Sausage Po’Boys with Zapo’s Gator-tator chips one month.”

Over the last year, Bayou By You has incorporated additional Mardi Gras decor and art to its walls by New Orleans artist and friend, Frenchy. Those visiting the restaurant can also enjoy a variety of New Orleans music including Zydeco, Blues, Jazz and New Orleans Funk.

“We have guitars up front and JD, as well as customers, frequently play live impromptu. It’s lots of fun here. We also have a B.Y.O.B. permit so people can bring in their own alcohol, no fee,” O’Reilly said.

Bayou By You is located at 125 Historic West Route 66 in Williams. More information is available at bayoubyyou.com.