Lightning caused wildfire on Sitgreaves Mountain being monitored

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – A recent lightning strike on the upper third of the northeast slope of Sitgreaves Mountain is showing a plume of smoke Sept. 5 and is visible from the communities of Spring Valley, Bellemont, and Parks. The Rock Fire is just over half an acre in size and is burning within the Eagle Rock Fire burn scar of 2010. The fire is located in steep terrain and has been receiving intermittent moisture since it was discovered on Sunday September 1.

Due to its location, Kaibab National Forest Managers have decided to avoid exposing firefighters to the difficult topography and high volume of snags in the area. This incident will be monitored from road systems around the base of the mountain and periodically by aircraft. There is no danger or threat to private property or residences. Firefighters will be on scene daily to observe behavior and plan for future actions as the fire moves naturally on the terrain.

Weather forecasts are predicting more isolated thunderstorms over the area for the week ahead which may influence fire behavior and visibility.

Additional information about the Rock fire will become available as the situation develops.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest