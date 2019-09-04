Lava River Cave closed Friday, Saturday

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff Ranger District is closing the Lava River Cave Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7, to use several pieces of heavy equipment at the location as it continues an improvement construction project approximately 15 miles northwest of Flagstaff.

The improvement work is part of a larger effort to provide better visitor services to meet the demand at this popular destination. The project includes parking improvements, vault toilet installation, new trail access and installation of new informational kiosks. Other site closures may be necessary in the future to facilitate the work, but the cave will open Sunday (Sept. 8).

Anyone seeking more information can contact Patrick McGervey at (928) 527-3234.