Williams Falcons face Salome Sept. 6

Tyler Jensen hands the ball off to JP Echeverria at the Aug. 29 practice. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: September 3, 2019 5:11 p.m.

    Nicoli Cody waits for a play. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

    Quintin Ford practices with the Falcons Aug. 29. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

    The Williams Middle School Falcons run through plays at practice Aug. 29. The team had its first game against the Flagstaff Panthers Aug. 31, and next play Salome Sept. 6.

