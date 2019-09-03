Williams Falcons face Salome Sept. 6

Jump to content
Tyler Jensen hands the ball off to JP Echeverria at the Aug. 29 practice. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)
Nicoli Cody waits for a play. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)
Quintin Ford practices with the Falcons Aug. 29. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)
The Williams Middle School Falcons run through plays at practice Aug. 29. The team had its first game against the Flagstaff Panthers Aug. 31, and next play Salome Sept. 6.
Comments
