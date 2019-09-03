Kaibab Forest office reopens after temporary closure

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After a brief closure, Kaibab National Forest Supervisor’s Office re-opened Sept. 3 and is offering all regular public services.

The temporary closure lasted from Aug. 22-Sept. 3 and was attributed to lack of staffing.

“We anticipated it would be for a very short period of time,” said Jacqueline C. Banks, Public Affairs Officer for Kaibab National Forest. “We regret any inconvenience the short-term closure may have caused to the local community and our visitors.”

During the closure, the Williams Ranger District Office, located at 742 S. Clover Road, remained open for general public information and the issuance of permits.

Banks said the Forest Service had anticipated that the temporary closure would only be for the one week and said the office wanted to ensure there wouldn’t be any delays before they put out a specific day for the Supervisor’s Office front desk to reopen.

“Our temporary staffing shortage was a result of some of our front desk staff moving to other positions (both temporary, developmental positions as well as permanent positions with other forests) at around the same time,” Banks said. “We are working on filling those positions quickly.”

According to Banks, it took a little time to fill the positions because employees have to have specialized training to issue permits of various kinds.

“We had employees pursuing that training in order to help cover the front desk, but they needed this week in order to be able to finalize training and receive authorization to issue permits (which did occur),” she said.

Those who need to contact the Williams Ranger District can call (928) 635-5600.