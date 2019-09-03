How do you spell grateful? Chino Valley Elks donate dictionaries

The Chino Valley Elks Lodge delivers donated dictionaries to third graders in Deniz Chavez and Patti Jackson’s classrooms Aug. 28. (Submitted photo)

The Chino Valley Elks Lodge delivers donated dictionaries to third graders in Deniz Chavez and Patti Jackson’s classrooms Aug. 28. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: September 3, 2019 4:45 p.m.

    • The Chino Valley Elks Lodge delivers donated dictionaries to third graders in Deniz Chavez and Patti Jackson’s classrooms Aug. 28.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.