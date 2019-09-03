Flags half-staff today in honor of fallen Goodyear firefighter

On their Facebook page Sunday, the Goodyear Fire Department reported that retired engineer Austin Peck died Saturday from complications associated with occupational cancer. (Goodyear Fire Department)

On their Facebook page Sunday, the Goodyear Fire Department reported that retired engineer Austin Peck died Saturday from complications associated with occupational cancer. (Goodyear Fire Department)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: September 3, 2019 10:16 a.m.

    • Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, Sept. 3 to honor Goodyear firefighter Austin Peck, who passed away on Aug. 31. Flags will also be lowered on the day of interment.

    “Our hearts go out to the family of Goodyear firefighter Austin Peck,” said Ducey. “Firefighter Peck served his community honorably and Arizona will remember his selfless service. In honor of Firefighter Peck, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff (Tuesday).”

    Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

    Information provided by the state Department of Administration

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.