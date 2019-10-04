Construction continues on I-17 interchange at McConnell Bridge in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – ADOT and the Federal Highway Administration are replacing McConnell Bridge, located on Interstate 17/State Route 89A approaching Flagstaff.

Closures and travel delays should be expected, like the overnight closures that took place under I-17 Oct. 2

Work on the project, which involves a full bridge deck replacement, bridge widening and sidewalk construction on the north side of McConnell Drive, began earlier this summer.

The project is scheduled in three phases over two years with completion scheduled for fall 2020.

What to Expect

A full closure in both directions under I-17 (including the off-ramp) will be required during summers 2019 and 2020.

Overnight closures will be required fall 2019, spring 2020 and fall 2020.

Closures of I-17/SR 89A:

Lane closures will be required in both directions of I-17/SR 89A north of the I-40 interchange throughout construction.

Closures of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System:

To protect the safety of pedestrians, closures of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System between Beulah Boulevard and Knoles Drive will be required intermittently throughout construction.

ADOT will provide advance notice of restrictions and closures.

Motorists should follow signed detour routes and plan for travel delays.

More information on these and other projects in Arizona’s high country is available at azdot.gov/projects and click on the North Central District.

Information provided by ADOT