Mighty but loud: Bengals cheer rallies the crowd

The Bengals cheerleaders gave a big performance Sept. 28 during the Williams Bengals vs. Flagstaff Panthers game at Williams High School. The team includes from top left: Sarah McCloy, Faith Jensen, Haylie Lopez and Sonia Lopez. Bottom row: Joslin Uebel, Kyra Palafox, Litzy Urias, and Ariah Sneez.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.