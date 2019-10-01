Williams Business Alliance networks with Flag Chamber

Williams Business Alliance Network Development luncheon took place Sept. 25 at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel. Business owners from Williams and Flagstaff networked and listened to a presentation by Kat Ross of the Flagstaff Chamber.
