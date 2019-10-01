Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from Sept. 24-28 —

• Officers responded to disturbance on Sheridan, female cited and released for false reporting to law enforcement.

• Officers took report of burglary of trailer on 3rd.

• Officers responded to disturbance on Quarter Horse, verbal only.

• Officers responded to domestic on 6th, verbal only parties separated.

• Officers responded to parking issue on Slagel.

• Officers took possible mail scam report.

• Officers took possible fraud report.

• Officers responded to an alarm on 7th

• Officers arrested a female for possessing of marijuana on Railroad

• Officers removed a subject camping at Cataract

• Officers responded to loud music at Canyon Club

• Officers tagged a non registered vehicle on 2nd and Hancock, subject been warned numerous times

• Officers responded to numerous animal control calls

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at airport

• Officers responded to hunters trespassing on Echo Canyon

• Officers took private property accident at Loves Fire responded due to Gas leak

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Grant

• Officers responded to subjects selling with city licenses on RT66

• Officers responded to private property accident at Loves

• Officers responded to private property accident at local hotel

• Officers referred juvenile for possession of marijuana at Lost Canyon

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rt66

Officers issued 6 citations and gave out 27 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.