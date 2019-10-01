Volunteers get to work for National Public Lands Day at Kaibab Lake

Volunteers gathered at Kaibab Lake for National Public Lands Day Sept. 28 to show appreciation for Forest Service employees and participate in service projects. Volunteers picked up trash surrounding the lake, pulled weeds and invasive plants and helped clear an area for a pollinator garden. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: October 1, 2019 11:21 a.m.

