Celebration of Life: Allyn Carl Cureton

A Celebration of Life for Allyn Carl Cureton will be held Saturday, October 12 at noon at the Methodist Church, 127 West Sherman Avenue in Williams.
Allyn passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 at the Olivia White Hospice Home in Flagstaff.
Allyn was born in Williams, Arizona on April 21, 1937 to Carl and Ruth Cureton. He is survived by his brothers Roxen (Eva), Dale (Kimberly) and Tom and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Allyn loved Williams. Even in his later years, he could always be seen walking all over town or in the surrounding hills. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Allyn may be made to:
Northland Hospice & Palliative Care:
452 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Suite A, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 928-779-1227
Alzheimer’s Association Northern Arizona Regional Office:
3111 Clearwater Drive, Suite A, Prescott, AZ 86305 928-771-9257
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.