Celebration of Life: Allyn Carl Cureton

A Celebration of Life for Allyn Carl Cureton will be held Saturday, October 12 at noon at the Methodist Church, 127 West Sherman Avenue in Williams.

Allyn passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 at the Olivia White Hospice Home in Flagstaff.

Allyn was born in Williams, Arizona on April 21, 1937 to Carl and Ruth Cureton. He is survived by his brothers Roxen (Eva), Dale (Kimberly) and Tom and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Allyn loved Williams. Even in his later years, he could always be seen walking all over town or in the surrounding hills. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Allyn may be made to:

Northland Hospice & Palliative Care:

452 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Suite A, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 928-779-1227

Alzheimer’s Association Northern Arizona Regional Office:

3111 Clearwater Drive, Suite A, Prescott, AZ 86305 928-771-9257