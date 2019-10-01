Blessing of the Animals at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Oct. 6

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Oct. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church will host the Blessing of the Animals, which coincides with the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi Oct. 4.

St. Francis of Assisi died Oct. 3, 1226 and during his life he developed a deep love of nature and animals. St. Francis is known as the patron saint of the environment and animals.

Each October, all around the world, animals are blessed in communities on or near this feast day.

All creatures, great and small are welcome at the event, which will be located outside St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran at 202 W. Grant Avenue, one block south of Route 66 in historic Williams. Each animal will receive a blessing from our pastor, the Rev. Cheryl Fox, and a St. Francis of Assisi medal to be worn on their collar or clipped to their container.



To ensure that animals are kept safe, the church is asking that they be kept on a leash at all times or contained in a pet carrier or appropriate container. Those who need to keep their pet in their car or in a trailer can park near the church or on a side street and the pastor will perform the blessing at the car.

Information provided by St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church