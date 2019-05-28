Williams 911: week of May 29

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Blvd.
• Officers responded to disturbance on Rodeo, male arrested for valid city warrant.
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton.
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Garland Prairie Road.
• Officers took report of a truck speeding on 2nd and harassing a couple who walk.
• Officers took report of private property accident at Zip Line.
• Officers took report of private property accident at ADOT yard.
• Officers responded to subject with mental issues on RT66, subject transported to FMC by Lifeline.
• Officers responded to aggravated assault with weapon at Safeway parking lot, male got in verbal argument with another male who pulled out handgun.
• Officers assisted Lifeline on RT66.
• Officers responded to barking dogs on Sheridan.
• Officers took private property accident at Safeway.
• Officers assisted Lifeline on 7th.
• Officers responded to trespass at local business on RT66.
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Bearizona.
• Officers took theft report from local business on RT66, suspects identified.
• Officers responded to fight on 3rd and RT66, no cooperation from subjects, all left area.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
