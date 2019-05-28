WEMS kindergarten graduation celebrates the class of 2031

Williams Elementary-Middle School celebrated its kindergarten graduation May 22.
Parents, family members and friends gathered at the gymnasium for a short program where students sang songs and received a certificate of completion. As they received their certificates each student announced what they would like to be upon graduation, which ranged from firefighters, doctors and veterinarians to a checker at Safeway, mother and workers like dad.
