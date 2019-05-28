Mountain lion found under mobile home deemed threat, killed

PATAGONIA, Ariz. (AP) — The state Game and Fish Department says a mountain lion was killed after being found under a mobile home in a rural community in southern Arizona and being deemed a threat to the community because it apparently wasn’t afraid of humans.

The department also said the two-year-old male lion killed May 17 by personnel from the department and the Patagonia Marshal’s Office was emaciated and in apparent poor health.

According to the department, the lion was seen roaming the area numerous times, observed dragging a dead javelina under a different mobile home and was believed to have killed a goat in the area.

Officials will conduct a necropsy and test the animal for rabies.

Patogonia is 48 miles (78 kilometers) south of Tucson.