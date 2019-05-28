Maine Consolidated School: Graduates prepare for next chapter

The eighth grade class at Maine Consolidated School celebrate graduation May 22.
2019 graduates include Amberia Chester, Lucas Goldberg, Kylie Golson, Anizia Herrera-Lomas, Jesse Howell, Lucas Martinez, Ivan Ortega, Michael Resseger, Kent Stafford, Aspen Weatherhead and Angel Zavala.
