Kaibab National Forest campground programs: week of May 29

Kaibab Lake Campground
Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. – Nature Walk. All ages welcome! Please wear appropriate footwear.
Saturday, June 1, 6:30 p.m. – “Wild Kaibab” Join Earl Bassett and discover why nine of the ten Arizona Big Game animals are found on the Kaibab National Forest.
Dogtown Lake Campground
Saturday, June 1, 6:30 p.m. – “Battle of the Birds” Hear the story about the battle for the honor of being the first person to paint the “Birds of America”, and learn about the birds of Dogtown and Kaibab National Forest.
White Horse Lake Campground
Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. – Nature Walk. All ages welcome! Please wear appropriate footwear.
Saturday, June 1, 6:30 p.m. – “Borer of the Rings” Discover how wood grows and how we can measure this growth using tree cookies and an increment borer. Hands-on program great for all ages!
Programs meet in the campground amphitheaters and are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Assn/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest.
More information is available at (928) 637-5312 and at www.publiclands.org.
For information on Kaibab National Forest, visit their website at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and Facebook & Twitter pages at @KaibabNF.
