Game and Fish launches enhanced online license purchasing service

PHOENIX — Got five minutes?

In the amount of time it takes to make an omelet, empty the dishwasher or write a thank you note, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has made it that easy to purchase a hunting, fishing or combination license online.

A new interface featuring a slightly different look is only the first thing AZGFD customers will notice. The enhanced online license purchasing service also offers:

• A mobile-friendly option to purchase a license directly from the department using a smartphone or tablet.

• Multiple choices for printing and reprinting a license.

• Flexibility for AZGFD to implement upgrades that will continually improve customer service.

The ease of use is remarkable. With just a few clicks of a mouse, or taps on the screen of a smartphone or tablet, anyone can purchase a license online and be on their way to endless Arizona outdoor adventures.

A newly purchased license then can be printed, or saved as a photo or PDF to a smartphone. Lose or misplace a printed license? No worries. The electronic version is valid if requested by an AZGFD official.

A few tips to maximize the online license service experience:

• Carefully read all disclaimers.

• Be sure to check the acknowledgement and the “I’m not a robot” box, which provides enhanced online security.

• When a license is purchased online, a link will be provided from which to print the license over the next 24 hours. Do not click this link on a shared computer, for security purposes. A license can be reprinted at any time (and multiple times) by visiting https://internal-license-beta.azgfd.com/RePrint.

• A department ID number and date of birth is needed to reprint a license. Customers who have lost or forgotten their department ID number should contact any department office statewide.

Need a license? Then consider buying more than just an individual hunting or fishing license. Visit https://license.azgfd.com/ and purchase a combination license that will be valid for the next 365 days – and for only $20 more (for state residents) than the price of a hunting or fishing license. As a reminder, a youth combo hunt and fish license (ages 10 to 17) remains $5.

Information provided by AZGFD