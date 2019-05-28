Game and Fish launches enhanced online license purchasing service

PHOENIX — Got five minutes?
In the amount of time it takes to make an omelet, empty the dishwasher or write a thank you note, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has made it that easy to purchase a hunting, fishing or combination license online.
A new interface featuring a slightly different look is only the first thing AZGFD customers will notice. The enhanced online license purchasing service also offers:
• A mobile-friendly option to purchase a license directly from the department using a smartphone or tablet.
• Multiple choices for printing and reprinting a license.
• Flexibility for AZGFD to implement upgrades that will continually improve customer service.
The ease of use is remarkable. With just a few clicks of a mouse, or taps on the screen of a smartphone or tablet, anyone can purchase a license online and be on their way to endless Arizona outdoor adventures.
A newly purchased license then can be printed, or saved as a photo or PDF to a smartphone. Lose or misplace a printed license? No worries. The electronic version is valid if requested by an AZGFD official.
A few tips to maximize the online license service experience:
• Carefully read all disclaimers.
• Be sure to check the acknowledgement and the “I’m not a robot” box, which provides enhanced online security.
• When a license is purchased online, a link will be provided from which to print the license over the next 24 hours. Do not click this link on a shared computer, for security purposes. A license can be reprinted at any time (and multiple times) by visiting https://internal-license-beta.azgfd.com/RePrint.
• A department ID number and date of birth is needed to reprint a license. Customers who have lost or forgotten their department ID number should contact any department office statewide.
Need a license? Then consider buying more than just an individual hunting or fishing license. Visit https://license.azgfd.com/ and purchase a combination license that will be valid for the next 365 days – and for only $20 more (for state residents) than the price of a hunting or fishing license. As a reminder, a youth combo hunt and fish license (ages 10 to 17) remains $5.
Information provided by AZGFD
