Community calendar: week of May 29

Charlie Bassett party

On Sunday, June 2, a birthday party honoring Charlie Bassett, the Commander of American Legion Cordova Post 13 will be held at at 1 p.m. Come honor Charlie Bassett and enjoy fun and games. Families are welcome. The party will be held at the Sultana Bar on the corner of Third Street and Route 66 in Williams.

High Country Fire swap meet May 31

High Country Fire Department is hosting a swamp meet May 31 - June 2. Items can be donated to sell on May 31 at the swap meet. All proceeds go to the all volunteer fire department on State Route 64.

Meditations for a Kind Heart

Meditations for a Kind Heart will take place June 1 from 9:30 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. More information is available at meditationinnorthernarizona.org/kindheart

Seeking volunteers for car show

Volunteers needed for the following event...there will be a volunteer meeting at the American Legion May 22, at 5 p.m. 425 W. Grant Ave. for those interested in volunteering for the Fourth Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show June 7-8 in Williams.

4th annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show June 7-8

The Fourth annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show hosted by American Legion Cordova Post 13 takes place June 7 and 8. For a complete schedule of events, entry forms and sponsorship forms please visit www.williamshistoricroute66carshow.com or email us at williamshistoricroute66carshow@gmail.com.

North Country offering free WIC enrollment assistance

North Country HealthCare in Williams is offering free assistance with enrolling in WIC. An enrollment specialist will be available to assist with enrollment on the last Thursday of every month, from 9am to 4pm. Those interested can call (928) 773-1245 to schedule an appointment. All mothers enrolled in WIC also receive a free six-month pass to the NACA Wellness Center in Flagstaff.

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga

Grand Canyon Shanti Yoga offers classes Monday-Wednesday and on Saturday. Drop-in rates are $10, a 12 class pass is $105 and for locals, their first class is $5. Mats and other equipment is provided by the studio free of charge. This is a non-judgmental, welcoming atmosphere. More information is available on Facebook or at grandcanyonshantiyoga.com. The studio is located at 145 W. Rte. 66, Ste. D (Entrance is on Second Street next to Dara Thai).

Youth hunter and angler club

Arizona Junior Hunters and Anglers Club (AJHAAC) is a local club for the youth in the Williams community. Their vision is to provide youth with opportunities to learn firearm and hunting safety, hunting, archery and angler skills, survival training, first aid and other camping and outdoor skills. The club will be conducting clean-up days at local lakes, ranges and forests. More information on how to join or become a sponsor is available on Faebook or by email at azjhaac@gmail.com or at (928) 846-9047.

Kiwanis Club of Williams

The Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse. The group welcomes visitors and encourages new members. Kiwanis members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance in the Williams community.

Infant-Toddler story time

Williams Public Library hosts a story time every Tuesday at 10 a.m. The program is open and free to the public. The library is located at 113 S.Third Street More information can be found by calling (928) 635-2263.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Young Life

Young Life meets on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at 604 Brookline Loop. The WYLDLIFE program for middle school students meets Fridays at 6 p.m. More information is available from Christina at (720) 938-3689 or Alli at (310) 480-2570.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.